New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that the total number of persons found positive with UK strain of COVID-19 is 150.

As many as 123 healthcare workers suffered Adverse Effects Following Immunisation (AEFI), out of 15 lakh COVID vaccination conducted pan India till Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.

On the eighth day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, at least a total of 15,37,190 beneficiaries received the COVID-19 jab across India through 27,776 sessions, as per the health ministry’s provisional report.

The nationwide vaccination drive began on January 16.

As many as 14,256 new COVID-19 cases, 17,130 discharges, and 152 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With the addition of fresh cases, the cumulative caseload has climbed to 1,06,39,684 including 1,85,662 active cases. The overall recoveries have reached 10,300,838, while the death toll has mounted to 1,53,184.

Karnataka reported 902 new COVID-19 cases, 542 discharges, and three deaths in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department, Government of Tamil Nadu said.

The total cases in the state are 9,35,478 while the total discharges are 9,15,924. The death toll is 12,193 while the active cases are 7,342.

A total of 435 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths have been reported in Mumbai today. The total number of cases in the city are now at 3,05,566.

Maharashtra reported 2,697 new COVID-19 cases, 3,694 discharges, and 56 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state are 20,06,354. The total recoveries are 19,10,521 while the death toll is 50,740. The active cases in the state are 43,870.

A total of 221 new COVID-19 cases, 431 discharges, and two deaths were reported in Telangana yesterday, said the State Health Department. The total positive cases in the state are 2,93,056 while the total recoveries are 2,87,899. The active cases are 3,569 and the death toll is 1,973.

No new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, as per the state government. The total cases in the state are 4,349 while the active cases are 58. The total discharges are 4,282 while the death toll is nine.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 19,09,85,119 samples had been tested for COVID-19 up to January 22, of which 8,37,095 samples were tested on Friday.

On Friday, the Union Health Ministry said that India’s active caseload has fallen to 1.78 per cent of the total cases and the Recovery Rate has improved to 96.78 per cent. (ANI)