NEW DELHI: The dismal performance in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 has not been a sign of worry as the unified MCD, under the central government, will now help to clean Delhi in the coming days. The AAP, on the other hand, has been taking every opportunity to win the upcoming MCD election.

Speaking about the performance, SDMC officer, Lt. Col. B.K. Oberoi, told The Sunday Guardian, “The performance has improved. The AAP is complaining for no reason. With the unified MCD, the performance will improve further.”

The MCD has also mentioned that in the coming days if BJP wins the election, several new steps will be added that will help Delhi to become clean. Steps such as solid waste management, collecting garbage from unauthorized colonies, managing C&D waste, and green cutting will be added to the new contracts.

“Currently, the contract of the central zone is under scrutiny. Under the new contracts, new steps such as solid waste management, collecting garbage from unauthorized colonies, collecting green cutting outside the houses and managing C&D waste are added. After the contract term ends for other zones, all these will be added,” an MCD officer, on the condition of anonymity, told this paper.

Adding further on the benefits of a unified MCD, the MCD officer said, “One may have seen that the PWD, under the Delhi government, keeps o digging up places for the construction of pipelines and so on. However, the responsibility of cleaning the area comes under MCD. Now, due to a lack of funds, MCD can’t work properly. However, the funding issue will be resolved with the unified MCD.” Under Swachh Survekshan 2022, the SDMC has ranked 28 out of 45 while in the last year, the corporation ranked 31 out of 48. Similarly, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation ranked 37 out of 45, however, last year, it ranked 45 out of 48. EDMC ranked 34 out of 45, while last year, it ranked 40 out of 48.

Speaking about the lower ranking, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak told this paper, “There are structural issues within MCD. If we come to power, then we will focus on inducting modern technologies to be adapted. This will help the sanitation workers. Also, we will work on area-wise coordination.”

However, the AAP MLA said that there had been no funding issues. “This is just a false allegation, there has never been any funding issue,” he added. This year, Delhi Cantonment has ranked fifth whereas, last year, it bagged the third position. The performance is judged on the basis of three categories—data provided by local bodies; waste management, garbage-free cities, open defecation free; and citizen feedback and management.