Chandigarh:The Covid-19 epidemic has brought the sordid state of affairs of the Maharashtra government, especially the Mumbai Police, who cane charged poor migrant labourers mostly migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, who had gathered apparently in the hope of catching a train for their respective hometowns.

In contrast a similar situation arose in Anand Vihar ISBT New Delhi earlier where scores of migrant labourers assembled to catch buses for their respective hometowns but the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Delhi government constituted a team of Additional Secretary, Joint Secretary as well as Vijay Dev, Chief Secretary and Satya Gopal, Home Secretary, both of Delhi Government, with the mandate of ensuring proper boarding, lodging and food facilities for the stranded migrants which is commendable as displaying a humane approach.

The authorities not only managed the situation at Anand Vihar ISBT, but also arranged for their boarding and lodging. So much so Delhi Police also showed restraint and helped their citizens to settle peacefully.

Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, was plagued by the epidemic of regional hate against the migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar spewed by certain radical fringe elements whose ideological background finds place in the present Maharashtra ruling dispensation. In contrast, the Ministry of Home Affairs and senior bureacrats in the Delhi government showed exemplary humane face.