‘Pak trying to pump in arms and ammunition before winter sets in’.

Srinagar: Infiltration of three heavily armed terrorists from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in Rampur sector of Uri tehsil in Baramulla district is indication enough that Pakistan is trying hard to push in maximum number of them before the onset of winter.

With onset of winter and heavy snowfall in the upper reaches of the mountainous Line of Control (LoC), the infiltration routes get closed and it becomes difficult for terrorists to cross them. Just before the onset of winter, the activities along the LoC increase and so do infiltration attempts. Some are foiled and others succeed.

Three terrorists killed in the Uri operation were carrying 5 AK 47 rifles, 70 grenades and a lot of ammunition with them. “This is an indication that Pakistan is trying to pump in a lot of arms and ammunition before winter sets in so that the pot can be kept boiling,” said a senior official in Srinagar. Also the “old stock” is being pulled out as a militant who had crossed to PoK 20 years back was part of an infiltrating group.

It is after quite some time that a major infiltration was attempted in Kashmir valley indicating the launching pads across LoC have been made active. “There were intelligence inputs that an infiltration bid was being attempted. It was due to the alertness of troops along LoC that an infiltrating group was pushed back on September 18 while the second group which managed to sneak in on September 21 was taken on and neutralized before they could sneak out of Uri,” sources said.

Asked how the terrorists were able to cross LoC despite troops being on maximum alert, sources said between two posts, at many places there is a distance of around two kilometers. Terrorists and their guides know this and they take advantage. “It is not possible to plug LoC completely. Loop holes remain,” sources added. It is worth mention here that intelligence reports have pointed out the presence of around 40 foreign terrorists in North Kashmir that includes the three districts of Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora.

This number is many times more than the local terrorists who have been outnumbered. “Bandipora has been a favorite destination for foreigners in the past as well. It has in fact served as their ‘cooling place’ after entering Kashmir. From here they can fan out to other areas,” sources added.

Well placed sources in the security set up told The Sunday Guardian that it would be naïve to believe that Taliban take over in Afghanistan would not have any effect in Kashmir. “Let’s face the reality. They are definitely doing to trickle into Kashmir. Maybe not in large numbers but ones and twos cannot be ruled out,” sources said. There is a precedence of Pakistan and Afghan fighters operating in Kashmir in 90s. But most of them went back, some were killed and some arrested by the security agencies. There were places in Kashmir where these Pak and Afghan nationals could be seen shopping openly in the markets. “We have dealt with them in the past and shall deal with them again,” sources said.

Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh in the recent days has held a number of security review meetings both in Jammu and Kashmir regions. This was followed by a massive reshuffle in the police setup where 13 SP and SSP rank officers were shifted. Transfers were also triggered by the number of militant attacks and target killings taking place in Srinagar and Kulgam.

“There are enough indications that the winter is going to be hot but we are all prepared for whatever the situation. The idea is to keep the pressure mounted and plug the infiltration as much as possible so that there is no rejuvenation of terrorists,” sources said.