The US on Saturday asked its citizens to leave war-torn Afghanistan as the Taliban intensified its attacks in recent days.

“The US urges its citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options. Given the security conditions and reduced staffing, the Embassy’s ability to assist US citizens in Afghanistan is extremely limited even within Kabul,” the US Embassy in Kabul said in a statement. Earlier at a media briefing on Friday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that the US is “closely tracking” and is “concerned about” retaliatory killings of civilians in Afghanistan.

“If the Taliban claim to want international legitimacy, these actions are not going to get them the legitimacy they seek. They do not have to stay on this trajectory. They could choose to devote the same energy to the peace process as they are to their military campaign,” Afghanistan’s TOLO News quoted Psaki as saying.

Since the foreign troops started leaving Afghanistan, the Taliban had been extensively fighting with the Afghan government in an attempt to gain control of key areas.

The US has expressed its concerns over the recent killings of civilians by the Taliban group in war-ravaged Afghanistan.

Recently, the Taliban killed many key figures in Afghanistan, including the government’s media head Dawa Khan Menapal, renowned poet Abdullah Aifi and the country’s famous comedian Nazar Mohammad.

Multiple reports have also emerged claiming that the Taliban are looting innocent civilians after taking control of the key areas.

On Friday, the insurgent group captured the Nimroz province’s capital Zaranj.

As many as 30 Pakistani nationals, who were members of al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, were killed in airstrikes on Taliban targets in Helmand province.

The Afghan Defense Ministry said the airstrikes that took place in the Lashkargah city on Friday killed a total of 112 Taliban terrorists. “112 Taliban terrorists including 30 Pakistani affiliated to Al-Qaeda terrorist network for the Indian subcontinent, were killed and 31 others wounded in airstrikes conducted by AAF at the outskirts of Lashkargah city, Helmand provincial center.