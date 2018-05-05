A US Navy veteran who killed Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla in a racially motivated hate crime at a bar in Kansas City last year has been sentenced to life in prison. In March this year, Adam Purinton, 52, had pleaded guilty to the charges of murdering Kuchibhotla. Purinton received the maximum punishment for the murder, and two sentences of 165 months each for the attempted murders. While Purinton would be eligible for parole in 50 years, the 52-year-old was likely to spend the rest of his life in prison. Purinton was charged with first-degree murder of Kuchibhotla, and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in the shootings of his friend, Madasani. He also shot and wounded Ian Grillot, an Olathe man who tried to defend Kuchibhotla and Madasani. Witnesses said the 52-year-old shouted “Get out of my country” as he shot the pair. Kuchibhotla’s widow Sunayana Dumala, welcomed the court’s decision.

Dumala in a statement said, “Today’s sentencing in the murder of my husband will not bring back my Srinu, but it sends a strong message that hate is never acceptable,”

“I want to thank the District Attorney’s office and the Olathe police for their efforts to bring this man to justice,” she said. Kansas shooting was another blow to the Telugu community in US. Earlier, in July, Sankeerth, 25, of Hyderabad was murdered by his roommate, also an Indian, in Austin, Texas.