New Delhi: The United States has come out in support of India’s right to self-defence against cross-border terrorism and offered all assistance to India to bring the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack promptly to justice even as New Delhi stepped up its efforts to isolate Pakistan globally on its involvement in carrying out terror activities across the border. Sources in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval had a telephonic conversation with his US counterpart John Bolton on Friday evening. The call was initiated by the US side to express condolences and outrage over the Pulwama attack by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

“Bolton supported India’s right to self-defence against cross-border terrorism. He offered all assistance to India to bring the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack and their backers promptly to justice,” said sources. The White House has already asked Pakistan to end its support to terrorist safe havens inside its territory.

The two NSAs vowed to work together to ensure that Pakistan ceases to be a safe haven for JeM and other terror groups which target India, the US and other countries in the world. They resolved to hold Pakistan to account for its obligations under UN Resolutions and to remove all obstacles to designating JeM leader Masood Azhar as a global terrorist under the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council process.

On the other hand, Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale met 25 Heads of Mission based in New Delhi, including the P-5 nations—US, China, Russia, UK and France, all South Asian countries and other important partners like Japan, Germany, Republic of Korea and others. India reiterated its appeal to all members of the international community to support the proposal to list terrorists, including Masood Azhar, as a designated terrorist.

“All the Heads of Mission were left in no doubt about the role played by Pakistan based and supported JeM in the terror attack and our demand that Pakistan ceases forthwith all support and financing to terror groups operating from areas under their control,” said the sources. “Gokhale also highlighted the role played by Pakistan in using terrorism as an instrument of its state policy,” they said, adding “the MEA will continue to take all possible steps to expose the complicity of Pakistan in the Pulwama attack and demand immediate and verifiable action against JeM and its leader Masood Azhar.” Earlier, the Foreign Secretary sent a strong demarche to the Pakistani High Commissioner.

On Pakistan Foreign Secretary’s briefing rejecting Pakistan’s involvement in the Pulwama attack and claim that his country is following a “constructive approach”, an MEA spokesperson said: “JeM has claimed responsibility for the attack. The organization and its leadership are located in Pakistan. LeT and other terror groups have welcomed the attack. All these groups are also based in Pakistan. Now, Pakistan cannot claim that it is unaware of their presence and their activities.”

He further said: “They (Pakistan) have not taken any action against these groups despite international demands, especially against groups and individuals proscribed by the UN and other countries. The links to Pakistan are clear and evident for all to see. Its own ministers have shared the same podium with the terrorists.” “Furthermore, the demand for an investigation is preposterous when there is a video of the suicide bomber declaring himself a member of the JeM. There are also other audio-visual and print materials linking JeM to the terror attack. We have, therefore, no doubt that the claim is firmly established,” the spokesperson added.

He maintained that India has not seen any “constructive approach” from Pakistan on relations with our country. “What we have noticed, however, are claims to offer dialogue, on the one hand, while sponsoring and sheltering terrorists and terrorist organizations such as JeM on the other. We demand Pakistan take immediate and verifiable action against terrorists and terror groups operating from territories under its control to create a conducive atmosphere in the region free of terror.” India has already announced withdrawing the Most-Favoured Nation (MFN) status given to Pakistan. India’s High Commissioner in Pakistan Ajay Bisaria has also been called to Delhi for consultations.