Congress made early gains in the poll campaign, BJP pulled out all stops and equalled it later.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Uttarakhand visit has kept the BJP’s hopes alive in the poll-bound state. At the same time, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also addressed some rallies in the hill state which is going to polls on 14 February.

Uttarakhand saw so much variation during the electoral race, with Congress taking the lead in early days of campaigning and the BJP equaling it even as the campaign gained momentum. Congress’ political errors allowed the BJP to be a big challenge for it. Congress strategists were under the impression that rallies of PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would not take place due to restrictions, which would benefit its candidates. But the EC lifted the restrictions leading to rallies by PM Modi and Shah. Several BJP heavyweights were already in the field campaigning for the candidates, with the result that the saffron party was seen to be in fight in the seats where it was considered to be weak.

Congress weakened its position due to infighting and tussle for tickets. Congress leaders started fighting for the top post assuming that the party was going to get power in Uttarakhand. BJP got benefited by it. The AAP also spared no effort to make its presence felt, adding to the crisis of Congress. BJP sent its star campaigners for the candidates who were a bit weaker. Dozens of Union ministers and CM went to various seats. Congress leaders believe that the BJP was far ahead of it in terms of campaign.

Meanwhile, PM Modi held rallies in Garhwal and Kumaon, which gave Congress anxious moments. PM Modi is a popular leader in Uttarakhand. While starting his speech, PM Modi spoke in local dialect. He talked about gods and goddesses in his speech to create an impact among the voters. Observers believe that PM Modi’s rallies do make an impact, with an increase of one to two percentage of votes for the BJP. Congress organized Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s rallies. She toured the state widely. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan campaigned for BJP candidates. Former MP CM Digvijay Singh also campaigned for Congress candidates. However, it will be known only on 10 March as to which leader was accepted by the voters in Uttarakhand.