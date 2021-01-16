Bengaluru: The first vaccine jab was administered to Nagaratna, a frontline staff at Victoria Hospital. Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was also present.

Speaking to the media after the launch, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K. Sudhakar said that this is a historic moment as “we had to wait several years to get vaccine for other viruses. But our scientists have developed vaccine for Covid-19 in just 10 months. Every citizen is indebted to our scientists and institutions. I also thank the PM, CM and all other leaders who guided us.”

“243 vaccination centres have been set up in the state and we aim to cover 24,300 frontline warriors today itself. Frontline workers, Dr Sudarshan Ballal of our technical advisory committee, and AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria have taken the vaccine today. Senior and renowned doctors are taking vaccine as a confidence-building measure. They are taking vaccine since it is safe and effective.”