Atif Aslam’s song “O meri Laila”, released on the Internet as the second song of the film Laila Majnu, has taken the social media by storm. This song captures Kashmir’s scenic beauty. Earlier, Ekta Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali released the trailer of the film in which a Kashmiri actor, Mir Sarwar, is also seen. The film is slated to be released on 7 September.

The song of Atif Aslam is becoming very popular among the locals in Kashmir as the song, according to media reports, has been shot in the same house where Imtiaz Ali had shot a song for his earlier film Rock Star. On twitter, Ekta Kapoor said, “From longing to the anticipation to excitement. The wait for this song has been an exhilarating ride! Here’s O Mere Laila”.

The film was shot across Kashmir during all the four seasons in 2017, and many shots, particularly the ones depicting the rusty chinar leaves of autumn, reminded people of the romantic songs which iconic director, late Yash Chopra had shot in the valley.

Laila Majnu is the modern version of the classic love story told in many languages about two lovers and their tragic end. On twitter, Ekta Kapoor said about the theme of the film: “He was mad. She was crazy ….. Pyaar Mein Pagal meets them in Laila Majnu”. The film has been directed by Imtiaz Ali’s brother, Sajjid Ali, and has Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary as the two main characters.

This love story, origibally written in Persian, is locally popular and the narrative has been a part of Kashmiri folklore.