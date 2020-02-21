New Delhi: The Vanvasi Raksha Parivar Foundation will organise its second “Kumbh” on 23 February here, where delegations from 11 states would be participating. Addressing a press conference here, Vanvasi Raksha Parivar Foundation’s Secretary (Organisation) Virendra Kumar said that the foundation is dedicated and working for the forest dwellers of 4 lakh villages under “Ekal Abhiyan”. “Currently, in 70,000 villages, the foundation’s ‘sanskar centre’ is running. Awareness campaign and empowerment of forest dwellers are being carried out,” he said. In a bid to ensure huge participations in the Kumbh, the foundation has conducted a 101 Rashtra-Raksha-Yag. Kumbh’s convener Hemant Batra said that the participants will be informed about the foundation’s works. In the Kumbh, Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji Maharaj, Mahamadelshwar Acharya Swami Anubhutanand Giriji Maharaj and Gita Manishi shri Gyananand Maharaj ji will attend the programme. Besides, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey, Former Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, Vishwa Hindu Parishad International President Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje will also attend the event.