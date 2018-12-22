Srinagar: The recent decision by the Governor’s administration to accord sanction to set up a cluster university in Leh has triggered massive protests in Kargil as they are demanding a separate university and a separate division for the entire Ladakh area. It has brought into focus the inner tussle between Kargil and Ladakh about the future contours of the region including Union territory and divisional status for the area.

Although many delegations from Kargil recently met Governor Satya Pal Malik and had detailed discussions with him as to why the cluster university should be in Kargil rather than in Leh, the Governor’s Administration has decided to create the university in Leh.

Malik has assured the students of Kargil and different political delegations of the area that the offices of the university would be created in Kargil also, but protests are only increasing with each passing day with Kashmir-based parties like NC and PDP joining issue with the agitators. Kargil is witnessing shutdowns and protests despite extremely harsh weather conditions.

Haji Anayat Ali, who is Legislative Council chairman from Kargil, told this reporter over telephone that he had a detailed discussion with Governor Malik in Jammu and expressed hope that the demands of Kargil would be met.