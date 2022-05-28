BJP MP will launch a nationwide campaign to connect with a large section of society ‘facing problems due to govt policies’.

New Delhi: Voicing support for unemployed youth, farmers, small shopkeepers and professionals, BJP MP Varun Gandhi will soon launch a nation-wide campaign. During the campaign, the BJP leader will neither criticize the government nor opposition. Those who wish to join his campaign will be free to be its part.

According to sources, Varun Gandhi is also planning to provide financial help to the unemployed youth for examinations. Apparently isolated in the party for quite some time now, the parliamentarian representing Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency, has been raising problems of farmers, unemployed, small traders, professionals, etc. through his tweet messages. Around 32 tweets over the last four months gave a clear signal about Varun Gandhi’s next move. What is important is that Varun Gandhi has not directly hit out at the government in any of these tweets, but he certainly criticized some policies from time to time.

He had sent letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Adityanath on a couple of occasions, seeking their attention towards the problems of farmers. At times, Varun Gandhi criticized the act of atrocities on farmers. Similarly, he was vocal against paper leak cases and incidents of manhandling of students.

During the campaign, Varun Gandhi will be critical of any policy that is against the people. Sources say that the BJP MP will directly communicate with the youth in different states. He will personally meet with traders, farmers, government employees’ unions, etc.

In a similar fashion, Varun Gandhi had reached out to students in various universities of the country from 2016 and 2018. Importantly, Varun lent support to agitating farmers at the time of UP polls which was seen as a move amounting to decrying the farm laws of his party’s government.

Similarly, he has been raising concerns about the future of students amid the incidents of paper leaks. He also questioned the policy of the governments concerned in this regard. In a message posted on Twitter, Varun Gandhi supported the revival of the old pension scheme. He also backed the employees demanding the similar scheme.

In fact, Varun Gandhi wants everyone to join his campaign, who is feeling neglected as a result of the “faulty policies of the government”. Undeniably, every section of society is facing problems due to unemployment, price rise and various other reasons.

Varun Gandhi may not have come on record as of now, but indications are that he will raise voice for unemployed, farmers and professionals everywhere, be it road or Parliament. Varun Gandhi’s support to farmers’ movement during the Uttar Pradesh elections had sparked speculation about his being open to joining either Congress or TMC.

Trinamool Congress is also said to be looking for an influential face for its politics in north India. Similarly, many in the Congress want Varun Gandhi to be in the grand old party. But it seems that Varun Gandhi will not take any such step. But he will continue to raise his voice against “the wrong policies” of the government.