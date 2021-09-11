Cops had recently busted a gang active in Delhi-NCR and are looking for evidence about their links with Kashmir.

New Delhi: Delhi police had recently busted a vehicle thief gang active in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and is looking for further evidence about them as their links in Kashmir has been established.

Last month, a person from the Kashmir valley was nabbed along with one of his associates by the Delhi police for stealing luxury vehicles from the capital and adjoining areas and selling them in the valley.

The evidence available as of now shows that there might be more members in the gang who are operating from the valley.

After the revelation, the security agencies became active to unearth if there are any terror links of the gang as in the past it is clearly known that many of the infamous terror activities that happened in the country were through stolen vehicles. Officials privy to the case have confirmed to The Sunday Guardian that they are looking at all possible angles on the issue.

A crime branch officer said: “Two youths named Mohammed Juber, 22, from western Uttar Pradesh and one Showkat Ahmad Malla, 25, a resident of Baramulla, Kashmir, was nabbed by the Delhi police. They used to sell stolen vehicles from Delhi-NCR in the Kashmir valley. As per confirmed reports, more than 75 vehicles were transported by them and sold in the valley. As of now, no terror angle has been found, but agencies are looking at all possibilities. Officials from J&K police and the Intelligence Bureau were also looking into the matter.”

It is well documented that Delhi-NCR is the hot belt of many gangs who operate in this illegal trade of vehicles. As per police reports, approximately 70-80 vehicles are stolen from the capital every day.

A recent data shared by Delhi police had revealed that between December 2020 and May 2021, roughly 15,000-16,000 cases of motor vehicle thefts have been reported from the capital. The gangs operating in Delhi take the vehicle to Myanmar, South India, North-East and Nepal and sell them at a reasonable price.

An ACP rank officer posted in South Delhi said: “Delhi has been the epicenter of these gangs. The capital is one of the richest cities in the world with people from all over India coming here. There is scarcity of space to park vehicles and moreover the security system is lacking in different parking areas or gated communities. The thief gangs take advantage of it and steal the vehicles. The Delhi Police and the crime branch had busted many gangs in the past. Therefore, I don’t think there is anything very serious in this. But yes, Kashmir links generally worry us as it has national security implications. The gangs generally sell the vehicle in remote areas as they get high prices for the vehicle. A vehicle like Endeavor, Fortuner or Pajero which costs Rs 35 lakh is sold at a price of Rs 10-15 lakh in the North-East; smaller vehicles are low in demand, for example, a Maruti Dzire which costs Rs 8-9 lakh is sold at a price of Rs 2-3 lakh in the remote locations.”