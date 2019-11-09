New Delhi: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which has been at the forefront of the Ram Janmabhumi movement, expressed its happiness over the Supreme Court’s judgment on Saturday in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhumi case. Alok Kumar, working president of the VHP, spoke to The Sunday Guardian after the verdict was announced. Excerpts:

Q: Now that the Supreme Court has delivered its judgment in this case that had been going on for decades, how do you look at the judgment?

A: The senior most judges of the Supreme Court spent some 40 full days on hearing it; it took more than 200 hours and then they deliberated on it and reached a unanimous decision. I believe that all those people who believe in the Constitution and the rule of law should gracefully accept it. We are very happy with the judgment, we are joyous and we accept the judgment with all humility.

Q: The VHP has been one of the leading forces in this entire movement which had vociferously fought for the Ram Mandir for years and now that this has been settled by the Supreme Court, what will be VHP’s future course of action?

A: The judgment delivered today only makes the construction of a grand temple at the Ram Janambhoomi possible, but now the task is to see that it is constructed. It is also not merely the construction of a Ram Mandir, along with this, the conscience of this country will also rise and the values of Maryada Puroshattam Shri Ram will also be inculcated in the lives of all the people. It is time that the country forgets all differences, the highs and lows, the barriers of the caste system and rise to be united and one. Therefore, this is what the VHP will be engaged in the future.

Q: The Supreme Court has asked for the constitution of a trust that will look after the construction of the temple and all necessary matters. What role will the VHP play in this?

A: The VHP was never to construct the temple and the VHP never even claimed any title in the property. The Ram Janambhomi Nyas was to construct it; the Supreme Court has accepted the rights of the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas in this temple. The VHP has never claimed the title in this case, nor any right in the construction of the temple or the right of worship or accept the offer. This would be done as per the system, as per the law.

Q: Soon after the judgment, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has said that they could move for a review petition. What do you have to say to that?

A: They are welcome to do that. The judgment is balanced and I do not see any review succeeding in this matter anymore.