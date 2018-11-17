Local police comes under scanner for alleged inaction during the incident.

Five policemen from the Vigilance Department of the Delhi Police were injured when their team was attacked by local people with stones and sticks in Delhi’s Outer District. The team had gone to carry out a raid on illegal activities like gambling, betting and sale of illicit liquor going on there. The incident happened around 11.48 pm on Thursday in Deep Enclave in Ranholla located in Outer Delhi area.

The injured include two inspectors, two assistant sub-inspectors and a head constable. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media where one of the injured policemen is making the video clearly showing the bloodied faces of his fellow policemen and alleging that the local police instigated the people of the area to attack them.

The Vigilance team said that they had gone to the area to carry out the raid after receiving information about the illegal activities being carried out by one Bittu Sansi. The role of the local police has also come under the scanner in the matter.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Western range) Madhup Tiwari told The Sunday Guardian, “Bittu is a well-known criminal and history-sheeter of the area with several cases lodged against him. When the Vigilance team went there to carry out the raid, they were attacked by the local people.”

The team has alleged that the local police led by the area SHO and the local beat staff, who were present on the spot, did nothing to stop the stone-pelters and remained mute spectators. They further alleged that there had been reports of the local police colluding with Bittu and his associates in these illegal activities and it was they (local cops) who instigated the people to attack the raiding team.

The police control room received two calls of alleged firing and rioting in this regard. A case of attempted murder, interfering in police work and selling illicit liquor has been registered against Bittu and his family members. DCP (Outer District) Seju P. Kuruvilla said that an inquiry has been ordered to look into the conduct of the local police in the whole episode.