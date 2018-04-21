The Trinamool Congress (TMC) faced no opposition in 26% of the total Panchayat seats in West Bengal. The BJP has blamed the alleged violence unleashed by the TMC goons as the reason for the seats going uncontested. The Calcutta High Court, however, in its order on 20 April, directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to issue a fresh notification to allow nominations for the polls, quashing its order of 10 of revocation of notification of deadline extension for filing nominations. Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Roopa Ganguly, spoke to The Sunday Guardian about the various issues concerning panchayat polls in the state. Excerpts.

Q: For the first time in history, such a large number of seats have gone uncontested in the panchayat elections. How did that happen?

A: This is a reflection of the politics played by Mamata Banerjee and her party. The ruling party did not allow the opposition parties to file their nominations. The process was marred by violence; the TMC goons went to the houses of the BJP candidates and threatened them with their life. They threatened them with the life of their sons and daughters. Yet, the BJP managed to file a great number of nominations from almost all the districts. Surprisingly, the common public came out in the favour of BJP by filing their nominations on behalf of the party. But then, most of them were threatened and only some could manage to come out in open support of BJP. Mamata is using muscle power to muzzle the voice of the opposition, and the people of West Bengal have understood the politics she is playing. Her tactics show that she is scared of the opposition.

Q: So what is the Bengal BJP doing in order to protect its own party cadre?

A: The Bengal BJP has been working in order to protect its party members. We understand that they are living in constant fear, but whenever we hear of any case of violence against our members, we deploy legal means to protect them.

Q: Which districts have been most affected by the violence?

A: Districts like Birbhum, South 24 Parganas, Bankura have been worst affected. In Bankura, we lost a very able candidate, Ajit Murmu. He was killed by the TMC goons. Surprisingly, Murmu’s brothers were called to the police station to give in writing that he was not killed by the TMC goons. This is how the police is working in the state.

Q: The BJP had earlier demanded the deployment of central forces for panchayat polls. Is it still demanding the same?

A: We made the demand because of the current political situation. You can see how the nomination filing was marred by violence. But then, the responsibility of conducting local body election lies with the state, and the TMC is misusing that power. So we are helpless.

Q: How do you think the entry of Mukul Roy benefitted the BJP, particularly in regard to panchayat polls?

A: Mukul Roy is an experienced politician, and his entry has definitely benefitted the party. He has the experience of conducting elections and he has effectively conducted panchayat elections in Bengal in the past. He knows every person in the TMC by name, and that is scaring the TMC.