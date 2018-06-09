Manipuri rights activist Irom Sharmila has advised the Kashmiri youths and also women to take to peaceful demonstration to press for their cause since stone-pelting will not take the Kashmir cause anywhere. During her visit to different parts of Kashmir recently, she said that there were many non-violent ways to protest and violence should be shunned in all its forms.

Sharmila asked the youths of Kashmir to resort to non-violent methods of struggle. Irom Sharmila, known for her 16-year long fast for the abrogation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Manipur, is presently in Kashmir and has been meeting dozens of women’s delegations. Sharmila also met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti along with Sanjay Nahar, founder of Sarhad, and Dr Alaka Sarma, a social activist from the Northeast.