He was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police from Saharanpur in UP.

New Delhi: Most wanted gangster Sandeep, alias Kala Jathedi, has been arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police from Saharanpur in UP on Friday. Speaking to media Manishi Chandra, DCP, Counter Intelligence Special Cell, said that Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested wanted gangster Kala Jathedi, who was carrying a reward of Rs 7 lakh, from Saharanpur, UP. He is wanted in several cases in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. A Chinese pistol was recovered from Kala Jathedi’s possession. “We have arrested him and Lady Don Anuradha and further investigation is underway,” he added

Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi’s name surfaced during the investigation of wrestler Sagar Dhankad murder case at Chhatrasal Stadium, in which two-time Olympic medallist and world champion wrestler Sushil Kumar and his 12 associates have been arrested. Jathedi is a relative of Sonu Mahal, who was also thrashed along with Dhankad by Kumar and his associates on the night of 4 May. It is alleged that Jathedi threatened wrestler Sushil after Sonu was injured. If police sources are to be believed, during the 18-day absconding, Sushil Kumar kept trying to reconcile the gangster, but things did not work out.

Apart from the Delhi Police, Jathedi was wanted by Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab police for his alleged involvement in several cases of murder, extortion and other heinous crimes. The Delhi Police have also arrested Anuradha, the infamous woman don of Rajasthan and close aide of Kala Jathedi on Saturday. She was also carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 on her arrest by the Rajasthan police.

Anuradha is involved in several cases, including that of extortion, kidnapping, and murder in Rajasthan. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell-Counter Intelligence) Manishi Chandra said Anuradha was an associate of gangster Anandpal Singh, who was killed in a police encounter in 2017 in Rajasthan’s Churu district.

Police said Jathedi, who faces the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Vishnoi, and allegedly operates a syndicate of over 100 criminals. On 25 March, he executed the plan to help gangster Kuldeep alias Fajja escape from Delhi’s GTB Hospital and free him from police custody. “Jathedi escaped from police custody from Faridabad in February 2020 and has kept officers of four states on their toes ever since.

Sandeep alias Kala, who studied till class 12, was earlier a cable operator, but in June 2009, he committed the murder during a robbery in Rohtak’s Sampla. After this, due to enmity, along with his associates, in March 2010, an FIR for murder was registered in Sonipat’s Gohana. Earlier, Kala Jathedi was arrested by the SIT of Sonipat in February 2017. The accused was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 at that time. Then there was a reward of Jind Police on him.