Politics in the United States is divided between two parties. Supposedly, there is a left wing and a right wing. The left wing has historically been represented by the “Democrats”, and the right wing by the “Republicans”.

The essential difference between the left and right wings is the size of government. The left wants big government and the right wants small government. Big government is needed by the left in order to run all the social programs, such as health care, education, housing, and the countless other ways the left wants to manage society. The right, on the other hand, supposedly believes in individuality, taking responsibility for your own well-being and that of your community. Because the left needs so many people in government, it requires higher taxes. The right thinks that people should be making most decisions, and this requires less government and less taxes. The right thinks that people are smarter about making decisions, whereas left wing bureaucrats think they can spend money more fairly than the right.

This supposedly boils down to the left being more inefficient and impractical, and the right being less fair and more selfish.

Some people get into politics because their ideology and sense of responsibility compel them. Other people get into politics as a job, and don’t much care which side they’re on. Another group likes the power and similarly doesn’t care what side they’re on. A fourth and very large group gets into politics because it’s the family business.

I won’t try and convince you of it, but I believe Donald Trump got into politics because his ideology and sense of responsibility compelled him. He joined the Republican Party, the nominal right-wing of US politics.

Because he’s a billionaire, and not trying to exploit his position for personal gain, he could not be bought by large donors. In US politics, major corporations arrange to finance their candidate’s political campaign so that he’ll do them favours once in office. Normally one very large and powerful group pits its resources against another very large and powerful group, so that if its candidate wins, it can request big favours like tax breaks, regulatory loopholes, and a thousand and one other big perks the supporters of the winning party will get.

Trump wanted to cut these big donors out of politics. He didn’t need their money, and didn’t want to be beholden to them. He called this “draining the swamp”.

Public culture in the US has become incredibly monolithic. The press, Hollywood, educational systems and pretty much all other large entities and organizations are extremely left wing. Whether it’s journalists, academics, Hollywood stars and large unions, public data shows they are all more than 90% opposed to the right, especially as personified by Trump.

As an aside, the left-wing domination of American cultural forces is so strong that even the youngest students are now being indoctrinated by the left. How this will turn out in 10 or 20 years is yet to be seen.

In any case, back to Trump and figuring out exactly what’s going on.

He joined the Republican party that was, of course, composed of the 4 groups mentioned above. Trump did fine with the ideologues since they didn’t care about his peccadillos and could see the effectiveness of his moves toward smaller government.

After that, the so-called sh*t hit the fan. The thousands of bureaucrats, left and right, felt their jobs threatened. The professional politicians could feel levers of power slipping out of their fingers. Finally, of course, the big political families had no intention of letting their dynasties get threatened by the upstart billionaire.

There’s a term in American politics called “Rino”. It stands for “Republicans In Name Only”.

History over the last 4 years shows that Trump’s greatest opponent was not Democrats, not the ridiculously biased media, not the major corporations, not the military-industrial complex, not even Silicon Valley…but the traitorous Rinos.

At the beginning of his term, Trump worked ferociously hard to craft a health-care program for all Americans. He thought that the preceding “Obamacare” program was fatally flawed, much too expensive, and didn’t solve crucial problems. Trump worked day and night to craft his bill, and then line up the Senators he needed to vote for the program. It was very tight, but he persuaded and strong-armed enough people so that he could pull together the one-vote majority he needed. At the very last moment, just as the vote was being called, Republican Senator John McCain stood up and voted against his party’s own bill, thus breaking a promise he had made, and shocking the nation. That was the first major Rino stab-in-the-back against Trump.

After that, there were an assortment of others over the years that I won’t go into here.

So now we move to the final Rino attack that killed his presidency.

Despite so many forces working against him, including Facebook and Google, at least half the voting populace could see through the fake news and propaganda manipulation, and they voted for Trump.

Trump was undone by other states and forces, but especially by the State of Georgia, with their Republican Governor and Republican Secretary of State. Those two guys enabled so much voter fraud that Trump lost Georgia and eventually the US election. This final stab-in-the-back frustrated Trump so much that on 15 December he retweeted that they “had every chance to get it right. They refused. They will soon be going to jail”. The accompanying photo showed them with the Chinese flag on their face masks. There is an “up-ballot” and a “down-ballot”. The President is at the top, and a whole passel of less important positions are listed farther down on the same ballot. When a President is popular the down-ballot contests are usually won by the same political party. The phenomenon is called “coat-tails”. In this last election, the coat-tails were very powerful and the Republicans had major gains in most races. However, it’s been said this is the first time the coat-tails have won but the coat itself lost. Blame the slimy Rinos for destroying a presidency that was extremely effective and beneficial.

There’s still one step to go. At this stage the Democrats are in control of the Congress and the Presidency. The only thing preventing a clean sweep, and the ultimate destruction of all the good Trump has done, is the Georgia Senate runoff race on 5 January. We’ve unfortunately seen around the world that once socialists gain power, they’re very difficult to dislodge—especially with their modern surveillance technologies and control of social media.

Fortunes are being spent on the 2 senate seats being voted on. On paper, there’s no doubt the Republican candidates are better. However, everyone knows the Georgia Governor and Secretary of State are Rinos, and appear to be for sale to the highest bidder. The opposing forces being brought together for this one election are mind-numbingly powerful, not the least being the CIA and FBI, whose anti-Trump bias has been persecuting him throughout the last 4 years, and not the least being Trump who seems to be threatening the Georgia Rinos with jail.

Trump, and most Americans, want an honest election. The embedded bureaucracy wants him to lose and doesn’t care much if it’s done in a dishonest way. Apart from the actual crooks, many on the American left seem to have convinced themselves they’re morally obligated to act immorally to get rid of Trump.

So, anyway, get your popcorn and watch history being pounded out on the anvil of the upcoming Georgia election on 5 January 2021.

Tom Paskal is an award winning journalist, author and screenwriter.