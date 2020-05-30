‘The enviable position India enjoys in the pharmaceutical sector has made Western drug firms restless’.

New Delhi: As India emerges as a production hub of pharmaceutical products, including anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), considered to be an effective medicine in the treatment of Covid-19, strong Western pharmaceutical lobby is working overtime to discredit India’s achievements. India ranks third globally in terms of volumes.

An NGO—People for Better Treatment (PBT)—filed a petition in the Supreme Court, questioning the recommendation for use of HCQ and a well-known broad-spectrum antibiotic—Azithromycin (AZM)—in treatment of the most critically-ill Covid-19 patients “in view of their lethal side effects on the cardiovascular system”.

In the PIL, the NGO contended that the updated treatment guidelines issued on 31 March 2020, for doctors and hospitals across India, has made a categorical recommendation to use a combination of both the drugs without any direct scientific evidence.

The Supreme Court, however, refused to pass any direction, saying it is not an expert on the matter. A bench of Justices N.V. Raman, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B.R. Gavai asked the plea to be considered as representation to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The Indian pharmaceutical sector has been growing fast in the last few years. According to a McKinsey report “Indian Pharma 2020”, from a market size of $12.6 billion in 2009, the Indian pharmaceutical market will grow to $55 billion by 2020, with the potential to reach $70 billion in an aggressive growth scenario. In a pessimistic scenario characterised by regulatory controls and economic slowdown, the market will be depressed and is expected to reach $35 billion.

“Global pharmaceutical markets are in the midst of major discontinuities. While growth in developed markets will slow down, emerging markets will become increasingly important in the coming decade. The Indian pharmaceuticals market, along with the markets of China, Brazil and Russia, will spearhead growth within these markets,” said the report.

It further said: “The Indian pharmaceuticals market has characteristics that make it unique. First, branded generics dominate, making up for 70-80% of the retail market. Second, local players have enjoyed a dominant position driven by formulation development capabilities and early investments. Third, price levels are low, driven by intense competition. While India ranks tenth globally in terms of value, it is ranked third in volumes. These characteristics present their own opportunities and challenges.”

“It is because of this enviable position that India enjoys in the pharmaceutical sector which has made several Western drug companies restless. That is the reason they are making every attempt to discredit those medicines which are being produced in India. The petition appears to be part of this move to discredit HCQ which has been recognised as an effective drug in Covid-19 treatment all over the world. Even US President Donald Trump requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to supply HCQ to his country, after which consignment was sent there,” a source said.

The petition filed by PBT said: “The off-label use of HCQ and AZM in Covid-19 patients on anecdotal evidence has already created a great deal of controversy among healthcare professionals because of their previously known potentially life-threatening side effects, particularly on the cardiovascular system.”

It sought a direction to the Centre and the ICMR for reconsideration of any use of both the drugs. The plea sought immediate implementation of six-point specific recommendations made jointly by the American Heart Association (AHA), American College of Cardiology and Heart Rhythm Society in the USA on 8 April against such use without informed consent in order to save the potential loss of innocent patients due to cardiac complications and heart failure.

However, the Supreme Court disposed of the petition saying: “The petitioner filed the petition under Article 32 of the Constitution seeking immediate changes in the treatment guidelines for seriously ill Covid-19 patients in ICU who are using combination of HCQ and AZM as the recommendation made by Canadian and American reports.”