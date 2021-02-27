Srinagar: Former Chief Minister and the main face of Congress’ G-23, Ghulam Nabi Azad landed in Jammu and got a huge reception from Congress workers. And now many signed letters are being sent to acting Congress chief Sonia Gandhi asking her for reforms and election within the party.

Is Ghulam Nabi Azad going to make a broad based pressure group having its presence in many states especially in the North? Or is he going to interacting with Congress workers in different states in the North to finally part ways with the Congress? These questions are being asked by media circles.

“Ghulam Nabi Azad is here to interact with party functionaries from the Jammu region. He is also in touch with all the important party leaders in both Kashmir and Ladakh. Azad is certainly on a mission to understand what the workers of Congress want the party to do for the revival” said one of his close associates who is arranging all his meetings with leaders and workers in Jammu.

After lavish praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rajya Sabha on Azad’s term ending as the Leader of Opposition, there is increasing speculation about his proximity with the BJP. All those Congress leaders who want change and transparency within the party see in Ghulam Nabi Azad a leader to rally around.

Newspaper reports have already said that Azad during his Jammu sojourn is going to be joined by many Congress leaders including Bhupinder Hooda, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal and Manish Tewari. This has fuelled speculation that these leaders want a change in the party and want Sonia and Rahul Gandhi to act on their suggestions which they had put forth in the meeting held in the month of December.

However, until now Ghulam Nabi Azad has not given any indication that he is going to lead the “rebellion” against the Gandhis. He participated in the Congress meeting in which J&K Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir heaped praises on the Gandhis. Azad did not react.