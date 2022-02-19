Ex-AAP leader Kumar Vishwas’ sensational revelation ‘linking’ Delhi CM to Khalistan forces has been a setback for AAP.

New Delhi: Voting is taking place in Punjab on Sunday amid the narrative having taken different overtones with the entry of issues like Khalistan and separatism during the last leg of the election campaign. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which was understood to be leading the race with aggressive campaigning on the development agenda, was forced to be defensive. Its political opponents like BJP, Akali Dal and Congress rushed to corner the AAP even as these issues figured in what is being seen as their attempt to stop AAP from coming to power.

In fact, Congress believes that it will be a massive jolt for it if AAP wins in the assembly elections in Punjab. If it performs as per its expectations, the newbie party may consolidate its position in Hindi belt states where BJP may face challenge from it. Significantly, after these five states, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will be going to polls before the Lok Sabha elections of 2024. These states see direct fight between BJP and Congress, but the AAP is also struggling to expand its footprints there. The political rivals believe that a victory in Punjab will boost AAP’s morale and it may strengthen the organisation in all these states as a result of the same. So with this in view, the BJP and the Congress lost no time and hurriedly mounted a stringent attack on Kejriwal in view of the revelation about his alleged link to Khalistani separatist elements made by Kumar Vishwas, a one-time close friend of Delhi CM and one of founder members of AAP. The saffron party tweeted the video of Vishwas in order to set a new narrative in the poll campaign.

Observers are of the view that the Punjab poll results on 10 March may be contrary to anticipation of many like last elections. There were speculations that the AAP would get a majority in 2017. But Congress had formed the government. One of the reasons was that the AAP did not project a CM face then and the party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, a non-Sikh, was assumed to be the chief ministerial candidate. The opponents of the AAP made it a big poll issue and allegedly got all their votes transferred to Congress in 2017. In this election, Kejriwal did not repeat the same mistake and announced a Jat Sikh leader Bhagwant Singh Mann as the AAP’s CM candidate. He made corruption his poll plank, and, according to observers, managed to mobilise people of the state to a great extent in his favour. Secondly, AAP continued to gain strength from Congress’ infighting, weak campaign by Akalis and Amarinder-BJP alliance reportedly failing to create desired impact during the electioneering.

Congress tried to play dalit card after handing over CM post to Charanjit Singh Channi, but the infighting spoilt the entire game. PCC chief Navjot Singh Siddhu came out in the open against Channi. At one point of time, it appeared that the AAP would be reaching the goal on 10 March. But ex-AAP leader Kumar Vishwas’ sensational revelation allegedly linking Delhi CM to separatist Khalistan forces came as a setback to the party. This gave BJP, Congress and Akalis a much-needed opportunity to target Kejriwal, setting a new narrative in the poll campaign. Observers believe that the AAP may have to suffer electoral loss due to this. At one point of time, Kumar Vishwas was understood to be close to Congress after his wife was appointed member of Rajasthan Public Service Commission.

Meanwhile, huge crowds in the rally of PM Narendra Modi kept the hopes of NDA alive in Punjab. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also worked hard to ensure that the party retains power, as their prestige is also at stake in the Punjab polls. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel were also fielded as campaigners. Akalis also joined the race effectively. With the changed election scenario, the party, which was supposed to be the weakest in the fight, may emerge as a front runner. The possibility of a hung House is not being ruled out in Punjab. In this case, a coalition can be stitched to form the government.