New Delhi: It may be curtains for the Rajasthan crisis next week. Confident of sailing through the present political crisis, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has managed to keep his flock together. But panic can be seen in the BJP camp.

According to sources, the BJP is said to be concerned about the unity of its legislators now. In what reflects the saffron outfit’s worries, the party has started sending its MLAs to Gujarat, and more than 20 of them have already been sent. Sources say some of the BJP MLAs are reluctant to go there.

The week ahead is going to unfold challenging times for Gehlot and BJP. In addition to this, focus will also be there on BJP heavyweight Vasundhara Raje, who is hitherto keeping mum over all the development. What has also to be seen is how Raje reacts in the days to come as she has been sidelined in the entire game.

The picture on Raje’s political future will also be clear even as political drama moves towards an end in Rajasthan. What role does the BJP leadership have in its mind for former Chief Minister Raje? Sources say that in order to move Raje away from Rajasthan, the BJP leadership may offer her governor post or a berth in the central ministry. But this is yet to be confirmed.

She is said to have apprised BJP chief J.P. Nadda and Rajnath Singh of her displeasure over the fact that she was sidelined in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, the BJP leadership feels that its image has been tarnished in the state due to the latest episode. At the same time, BJP is worried about keeping its legislators intact. That’s why MLAs are being sent to Gujarat. Most of the MLAs being shifted are said to be from the areas like Jhalawar where Raje has tremendous clout. It means writing on the wall is clear.

If the voting right of six BSP MLAs is not stayed by the court, then Ashok Gehlot will prove majority with 103 MLAs supporting his government. In a fresh and interesting twist to the entire drama, all these six MLAs who joined Congress have moved a petition in the Supreme Court, urging that the hearing should be in the apex court and not in the HC. Now the SC has to take a call and if it dismisses the petition and sends it back to the HC, then the High Court will hear it on 11 August. Getting Hanuman Beniwal’s party MLAs to vote along with 19 rebel Congress legislators is a challenge for the BJP. Sources say there could be a major political “explosion” in Rajasthan next week. Sensing straw in the wind, BJP has started sending its MLAs to a safer destination in Gujarat. The BJP high command is closely watching Raje’s movement also. She is not ready to leave the state politics.