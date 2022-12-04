After winning against the BJP in the Munugode bypolls, Bharat Rashtra Samiti (name yet to be formalised) is finding itself in a tight corner. The saffron party’s solid narrative building and organisational prowess has stirred K. Chandrashekhar Rao in his home state, and has forced him to start giving the party more time to resolve issues and not let the party go on an autopilot mode.

A party leader said, “Even after working so hard for the Munugode bypolls, our party won by just around 10,000 votes. BJP’s performance has given a signal that the coming Assembly elections are not going to be easy for BRS.” In his review meet after the bypolls, it was said by KCR that all sitting MLAs will get tickets. Party insiders say it is a strategy to keep the MLAs satisfied and infuse in them confidence to keep his government stable. “Furthermore, they don’t need to hobnob with the BJP to get tickets for the next election,” a party leader said, adding: “Now they can carry on and won’t be victims of poaching easily and hence stay in the party before elections and after as well.”

However, a section of the party believes that there are many aspirants in the party who were hoping to get tickets in the coming Assembly elections, and now such a decision will have them regret about their prospects in the party. A party leader said, “Aspirants could go to other parties and how many will join BJP or how many the saffron party will be able to convince will be a matter of time.”

Moreover, KCR has directed all MLAs, MPs and MLCs to work in the interests of party and told them that BRS is going to come back in the 2023 Assembly elections. Party leaders privy to the meeting stated that he told the legislators to focus on welfare schemes which are better than schemes doled out by other states.

Also, there were no talks on the party’s national ambitions in the meeting. In addition to that, the name BRS (from TRS) is yet to be formalised and the party leaders believe the Election Commission will only take a decision over it after the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

In the recently held bypolls in Telangana, BRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy won the Munugode seat with a majority of around 10,000 votes over the nearest candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy of BJP. Out of the total 2,25,192 votes polled, BRS, according to final figures, polled 96,598 votes and was followed by BJP (86,485). Congress candidate Palvayi Sravanti got 23,906 votes and fell short of one-sixth of the polled votes, due to which she lost security deposits with the Election Commission of India.