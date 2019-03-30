Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jammu could galvanise the party supporters by his speeches and focus on national security during his campaigns. He said that the Congress in its anti-Modi campaign had forgotten the interests of nation. He mentioned about Balakot strikes and said that Pakistan along with the opposition parties were keen to see him out of power. Modi began his speech by greeting the people of Jammu in local Dogri language.

But according to political observers, it would be very difficult for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates to translate the Modi wave into votes in Jammu region. BJP rebel candidate Choudhary Lal Singh has refused to withdraw his papers from Jammu-Poonch parliamentary seat, despite claims by the central BJP leadership that they were in talks with him. Political experts are of the opinion that if Singh goes ahead, it will lead to the problems of BJP in this parliamentary segment.

Lal Singh is splitting the BJP votes in this parliamentary seat. It will go for polls on April 11 and the contest would be very interesting, as the National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have not fielded their candidates in both seats of Jammu region to avoid a division of votes. There would be a straight contest between the Congress and the BJP on the two seats of Jammu.

It is in place to mention that Chaudhary Lal Singh was not happy with BJP after he was sacked from the coalition Cabinet being headed by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. Singh has the support of Dogra voters in the entire Jammu region. It would be very interesting to see how the migrants from Pakistan vote in the Jammu region.