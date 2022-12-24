NEW DELHI: Talking on who will be the face of third front, the panel with leaders across parties discussed PM Modi vs United opposition. Naseer Hussain, Congress MP said, “Nobody has gone out of our alliance and there are so many parties who have left the BJP. In the meantime up untill 2024, many parties are going to join us and we hope the coming general election will be different from the last elections.” Gaurav Bhatia, BJP spokesperson said, these people have been coming together and yet had no big impact, it has been them altogether who have lost against Mr Modi.” Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rajya Sabha MP from Shiv Sena (Uddhav)said, “What were the issues put up by the BJP that people voted for them, inflation, Chinese aggression, empowerment of women? It is about national security which is of utmost importance. If opposition unites against the wrongs that are happening in the country, I think that is the issue and it’s not Mr. Modi. It is all these issues we will be up against for.

Malook Nagar, MP from BSP said, “Congress has made an 81-year-old (Kharge) its president when the retirement age is 75 in Parliament and then Adhir Ranjan can neither speak Hindi and nor can he speak English. There is an insecurity in the party that is why they are making such people as heads.”