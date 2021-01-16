New Delhi: Soon after returning from abroad, Congress former president Rahul Gandhi hit the streets on the issue of farmers. His activeness is being seen as an indication that he would be taking over the charge of the party soon.

The Congress has regained momentum on the issue of farmers. But the party is able to make its presence felt only in Rajasthan and Punjab, while its impact in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh is yet to be seen.

The Congress rank and file is now hoping that the party will get a new full-time president very soon.

Once Rahul Gandhi gives his consent, the CWC will complete the formality of putting its stamp of approval on his name. The process may take one month.

If Rahul Gandhi agrees to be party boss, then the CWC will be held in January itself for announcing all the processes of the election. This will then be followed by a session of AICC by February end.

Leaders close to Rahul Gandhi are of the view that the Gandhi scion should take over after the Assembly elections of five states. But a big section of the veterans is insisting on February.

They are of the view that after taking over charge of the party, if Rahul Gandhi leads the Opposition on the issue of farmers, the Congress will benefit. But Assembly polls in five states in April-May will be followed by polls in UP, Uttarakhand and Punjab in 2022. So, it is said that if Rahul Gandhi is appointed president early, then he will have ample time to put in place his team ahead of Assembly elections.