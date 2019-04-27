SRINAGAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Ram Madhav lashed out at Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC) for “playing separatist politics” at the cost of development and progress in Kashmir.

He said that BJP was confident to win at least three seats in this parliamentary election and said that the party will work for reinstating peace and development in the state. Addressing BJP workers at Khanabal, Madhav said, that all the problems in Kashmir are because of false promises by mainstream parties like PDP and NC. He accused Mehbooba Mufti of playing conflict politics at the cost of development of Kashmir Valley. Ram Madhav said that Mehbooba Mufti did nothing for development and instead only fanned separatist sentiments.

He was accompanied by Ashok Koul and the party candidate of BJP from Anantnag parliamentary segment Sofi Muhammad Yousuf.

Earlier, Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah said that if they were back in power, they will remove the special status of J&K State. Prime Minister said that it does not make any good for the people of J&K when the leaders of two families referring to Abdullahs and Muftis play separatist in Kashmir and nationalist in Delhi. Modi said that if he would be in power, he will work for the development of J&K and said that there cannot be any investment unless Article 370 and Article 35(A) are not removed. Noor-ul-Qamrain