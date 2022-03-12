‘Elections would be held as promised by Prime Minister Modi’.

Srinagar: Encouraged by the wins in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, the J&K BJP unit is in favour of early elections here as they are confident that they will get a Chief Minister from Jammu for the first time.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that after the Delimitation Commission exercises complete, elections would be held in Jammu and Kashmir. The second draft distributed among the associate members who are sitting MPs from Jammu and Kashmir has created a lot of controversies while they have all submitted their objections and recommendations to the commission.

However, the Delimitation Commission is not bound to cooperate with any of their suggestions in the final redrawing of boundaries in all the Assembly and parliamentary segments of Jammu and Kashmir. Their proposals have come under sharp criticism from the traditional political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, including the National Conference, PDP and Congress as they have alleged that the redrawing of Assembly segments along with enhancement of seats in Jammu region will help BJP in the coming Assembly elections.

BJP National General Secretary and in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Tarun Chugh told media on Thursday that the huge mandate to BJP in four states is the outcome of development-oriented policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While indicating the sentiments of Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP, Chugh told media that elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held soon and BJP will emerge victorious and the cadres are confident of victory. He said that elections would be held as promised by Prime Minister Modi and he is confident given the support visible among the common people that his party will win the coming Assembly elections. It is in place to mention that the central leadership of BJP is very keen to have the reins of power in Jammu and Kashmir in the hands of their party and the recent victories have made them more confident.

But on the ground, media reports have suggested earlier that the BJP leadership is working on two possibilities in Jammu and Kashmir. One of them is if senior Congress leader and former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad floats his own regional party, he would get the required support from BJP to become the chief minister. However, another possibility being discussed is that the party cadres in Jammu region want a Hindu chief minister in Jammu and Kashmir and after the recent enhancement of seats indicated by Delimitation Commission, they are confident to form the government along with some allies from Kashmir.