At least five cases of corruption with regard to mis-utilisation and misappropriation of funds by various wings under the Ministry of Culture has been reported by the Ministry to the Lok Sabha recently.

The incidents of corruption as reported by the Ministry of Culture involve misappropriation of funds in Accounts of Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT), New Delhi, mis-utilisation of funds in Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre, Kolkata, mis-utilisation of funds allocated to Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi, under the ICH (Intangible Cultural Heritage) Scheme, lapses in undertaking renovation work of Barata Kalakshetra Auditorium in Chennai and alleged misappropriation of funds by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials. In the Archaeological Survey of India misappropriation of funds case, the Ministry has said that two officials were allegedly found to be involved in this, where funds to the tune of Rs 9.63 crore were used mis-appropriately by the officials, following which a chargesheet has also been filed by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police which is currently investigating the case.

In the case of the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre, Kolkata, the incident of mis-utilisation of funds had come to light during an internal audit of its books from 2014-2017. The Ministry has said that they are investigating into this matter currently and all necessary action would be taken.

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) had carried out an intensive examination in to the lapses reported during the renovation work undertaken at the Barata Kalakshetra Auditorium in Chennai after which the matter was handed over to the CBI. The CBI is currently investigating into the matter.

Complaint of mis-utilisation of funds by the Sangeet Natak Akademi in Delhi were reported to the Ministry of Culture and according to the Ministry, it is currently being investigated by a committee that the Ministry has constituted to look into this matter. And the case of misappropriation of funds in Accounts of Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) is also being investigated by the Crime branch of the Delhi Police. These incidents of corruption and misappropriation were reported during the last three years, according to the Ministry of Culture.