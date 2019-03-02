SRINAGAR: Even as a war-like situation prevailed after Indian airstrikes destroyed key terror camps and launching pads inside Pakistan territory killing more than 350 terrorists, Pakistani rangers continued with ceasefire violations and resorted to heavy mortar shelling in Poonch, Rajouri and other sectors in Jammu region, claiming one life. Border shelling was also witnessed in Uri sector in the past few days in Kashmir division.

Naseema Akhtar, a resident of Chalja village of Mendhar of Poonch district, was killed while many civilians were injured in the continued shelling. An Army jawan, Lance Naik Zakir Hussain, who had come for his vacation, too received injuries in a shelling incident in the same village. Another woman, Kalesh Devi of Noushera sector in Rajouri district, was also injured in the cross-border shelling.

On Friday, border shelling continued in Uri sector of North Kashmir and latest reports said that one civilian, Riyaz Ahmad of Kamalkote village of Uri, was injured and hospitalized. Shelling continued in various sectors of border spreading fresh fears among the border residents about the growing acrimony between the two countries.

Defence PRO Lt Col Davendar Anand said that Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations by firing mortars in Krishana Gati, Noushera, Sunderbani, Mankote, Khari Karmari, Degwar sectors along the LoC in Jammu region, with the Indian Army retaliating as strongly as possible.