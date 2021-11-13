A contractual housekeeping woman employee was physically molested by a head constable of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the 5th floor of agency’s headquarters at CGO complex. The said head constable, Kewal Ram, “misbehaved with the female employee, groped her and forcibly touched her inappropriately” on 24 September 2021 while she was “cleaning and sweeping” the floor on the 5th floor of the agency.

The FIR in the case, despite the incident happening right in the office of India’s premier investigative agency, was lodged on 29 September, after five days of the physical molestation taking place. The FIR was lodged against Kewal Ram under section 354 (assaulting or using criminal force to outrage modesty of a woman) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) suggesting the involvement of more than one person in the alleged crime.

The accused, Kewal Ram, was arrested on 3 October, 10 days after the woman was molested and has now been removed from service through an order that was released on 5 October which was signed by Manoj Verma, who is Superintendent, Personnel with the agency. He was removed from the service by invoking Article 311 of the Constitution without any pecuniary benefits or compensation.

The female employee was a part of the Udyog Vihar, Gurugram based Impression Services Private Limited, whose registered office is in Kirti Nagar. Impression Services was given the subcontract to carry out the house-keeping services in the CBI headquarters by M/S NBCC services limited.

The Sunday Guardian reached out to Amar Pal Singh, the vice president of Impression Services, for a response on the matter and seeking the well-being of the woman employee. Singh stated that he had no idea of any incident happening with the company’s employee at the CBI office in the month of September and promised to get back after gathering information. However, no response was received from his side till the time the story went to press.

Another managerial level employee of the organization confirmed to The Sunday Guardian that the female employee was employed by the company to carry out house-keeping responsibilities in the agency headquarters.