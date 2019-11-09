NEW DELHI: The media, judiciary, government and schools should collectively work to ensure gender justice, Piyush Goyal, Union minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry, has said while inaugurating the 11th International Media Conference, titled “Ensuring Gender Justice—Role of Media, Judiciary, Government and the School”, of the 20th International Conference of the Chief Justices of the World, held on 7 November.

The conference was organised by the City Montessori School, Lucknow. Goyal, in his inaugural speech, said, “Media, the judiciary, government and schools all over the world need to collectively work to ensure gender justice worldwide. India has always been a frontrunner when it comes to world unity and world peace.”

“India has made efforts to promote education and protection of its children and Article 15 prohibits discrimination on any grounds and promotes international peace and security,” he added.

In the current scenario where gender equality has become a worldwide issue, the International Media Conference provided a common platform, attended and addressed by dignitaries from across 70 countries along with eminent journalists and legal luminaries.

Addressing issues of gender justice by quoting Gandhi, Justice Mogoeng Thomas Reetsand Mogoeng, Chief Justice, Constitutional Court, South Africa, said, “Gender-based violence is a serious issue around the world. Protection of children is a fundamental problem which affects all of us. I wish to work towards humanity.”

Convener of the International Media Conference and Founder Manager of City Montessori School, Dr Jagdish Gandhi, said both men and women are integral to progress of a society.