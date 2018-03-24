The Chief Minister said that the state will focus on development, women empowerment and agriculture.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasised on the importance of saving the state from the effects of caste and dynasty politics. In an exclusive conversation with Kartikeya Sharma, founder and promoter of iTV Network, and Deepak Chaurasia, editor-in-chief of India News, the Chief Minister said that the state will focus on development, women empowerment and agriculture. The day-long event “Yogi Sarkar, Kitni Asardaar”, organised by India News in Lucknow last week, presented a comprehensive overview of the BJP government’s first year in power in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Adityanath.Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, former CM Akhilesh Yadav, state ministers Sidharth Nath Singh, Swati Singh and SP leader Aparna Yadav were among the prominent ministers who attended the event. Bureaucrats, economists, leading journalists, corporates and members of the civil society comprised other attendees.

The Chief Minister talked about providing reliable supply of electricity to farmers by encouraging the private sector to implement a robust system for the same. He noted that corruption, goondaism and gross mismanagement were some of the main challenges that his government had to face when it came to power. He also highlighted the government’s efforts to address some of the long-standing concerns of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas” policy.

There were multiple panel discussions featuring ministers from the opposition, which captured the hits and misses of the past year, including the BJP’s recent defeat in the UP bypolls. The event culminated with the presentation of the “India News Uttar Pradesh – Shaurya Samman” awards, a commendation ceremony that recognised exceptional acts of bravery by the UP police. The awards saluted outstanding efforts of the men in khaki. In addition, there was a “Lifetime Achievement Award” for career-long contribution towards the state.