Wants to showcase it as a global religious-cultural event. Asks business houses to utilise CSR funds in it.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh wants to showcase the Kumbh Mela, which is to be held at the “Sangam” in Allahabad, as a global religious-cultural event and is working hard to ensure its smooth conduct.

The UP government has issued advertisements inviting business houses to utilise their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to set up infrastructure at the Kumbh Mela ground. This, according to the government, will give an opportunity to the companies in branding themselves.

The Mela will start on the day of Makar Sankranti (14 January) next year and conclude on the day of Maha Shivratri (4 March). The government has termed the event as “Divya Kumbh, Bhavya Kumbh”, which will have active participation from the government and the whole of the “Sangh Parivar” that includes the BJP, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

For smooth conduct of the event, the government has set up the Prayag Mela Authority which has already started the process to hire young professionals for the effective planning and execution. “These young professionals will be hired on contract basis. Candidates will be taken from various disciplines such as infrastructure, environment, data analysis and finance. They will be required to provide coordination, management and monitoring help to the Authority,” said a UP BJP leader.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has himself visited Allahabad a number of times to supervise the preparations for the mega event. Top RSS functionaries also held a meeting with Adityanath, in which it was decided that the event should be organised on a grand scale as a religious and cultural event. A large number of RSS volunteers would extend a helping hand for the smooth conduct of the Mela. “The issue of setting up civic amenities and ensuring safety and security for the tourists was also discussed in the meeting. The CM also met leaders of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which has planned a ‘Dharm Sansad’ (religious parliament) of priests in Allahabad during the Kumbh Mela. A coordination meeting was also held between the state government officials and the leaders of BJP organisation and various wings of RSS,” the leader said.

Also, the 15th Pravasi Diwas will be held in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from 21 January to 23 next year. Those participating in the event, including over 190 ambassadors of different countries and non-resident Indians, will be taken to Allahabad, who will have the opportunity to witness the religio-cultural heritage of India. The Central and the state governments will showcase various developmental programmes, which include Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and “Namami Gange”, during the event. Efforts will be made to make the entire event ground open defecation free by constructing over 1.5 lakh toilets.

Earlier, the Inter-Governmental Committee for Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage under UNESCO put “Kumbh Mela” on the representative list of “intangible cultural heritage of humanity”.