KOLKATA: Dulal Kumar, 32, was found hanging from a tower in Dabha village of West Bengal’s Purulia district on Saturday morning, police said. Claiming that Kumar was a party worker, the BJP accused the ruling Trinamool Congress for his killing and sought a CBI probe and imposition of President’s rule in the state. Kumar’s death comes on the heels of the murder of a BJP worker Trilochan Mahato in the area. The state government ordered transfer of the district’s Superintendent of Police Joy Biswas.