Cricketing legend and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief, Imran Khan, was propped up as a leader in his country by a strong western Jewish lobby, and thus was, in fact, serving the overall Zionist interests while posing to be a devout Muslim. In a tell-all book whose internet release has coincided with elections in Pakistan, Khan’s second wife Reham Khan has portrayed him as a debauchee with no principles, who was solely in love with his own self preservation and promotion, to the point that he neither cared for those who were close to him, nor had any true commitment to his country. She says that he is possibly being supported by the Pakistan army because of his proximity to the Americans, and that he continued to be under the influence and sway of his first wife, Jemima Goldsmith and her family, and was dependent on them for his financial as well as political survival.

The book, which contains salacious material, seeks to paint the former Pakistan cricket captain as a fickle-minded person, who got carried away by sycophants and ambitious people surrounding him. He is shown to be using his position to sexually exploit women before granting them political favours. In addition, he has admitted to having at least five illegitimate children in his relationships including those with Indian women and had confessed to Reham Khan that his eldest progeny was 34 years old. Contrary to his projection as a God fearing Muslim, Imran was hooked to alcohol, drugs and on occasions boasted of orgies as well as homosexual encounters. She claimed that he had provided vivid details of how his closest pals, some of them cricketers, believed in having sex with multiple partners and had little hesitation in subjecting their wives to having relationships with other men.

Reham’s critics have lambasted her for the book, claiming that she had written this at the behest of the Nawaz Sharif family, which would benefit in the coming polls, if Imran was to become unpopular with the people. The book goes on to also indicate that the cricketer had often played into the hands of his rivals as he had once ended up deliberately or inadvertently supporting Benazir Bhutto’s party in the elections in what was at that time dubbed as “tactical voting”. Reham showcases Imran’s concern for his sons and their experiments with marijuana and goes on to state that for obvious reasons, the PTI president lived in fear of his first wife, who continued to have some sort of a hold over him, thus determining many of his actions. To highlight his selfish traits, she goes on to pen that after Pakistan won the World Cup, he monopolised the celebrations, without giving his teammates their due and fair share. It has been brought to the readers’ notice that he made use of cricketers and charity matches to collect funds for the hospital he built in the name of his mother.

Substantiating her charge of Imran receiving US support, Reham has written that his American connections were confirmed to her by no less a person than former DG of the ISI, General Ehsan-ul-Haq, whom she had met at the residence of Sadruddin Hashwani. Haq had informed her that in a meeting held in 1996 between late Foreign Minister Sahabzada Yaqub Khan and Henry Kissinger, Sir James Goldsmith was also present. The Pakistani Foreign Minister was categorically told by Kissinger to “Look after our boy”. When Sahabzada asked who their boy was, the answer he received was, “Imran Khan”.

Reham further writes that “I had started reading up about James Goldsmith during my marriage, and stumbled on an article by David Goldman in the October issue of Executive Intelligence Review (EIR) in 1984. In volume 11 of EIR, he wrote, ‘Sir Goldsmith created an elaborate network of puppets in Britain and the US to create an elaborate cash laundering network in the United States between 1981 and 1983’. The EIR staff investigation also raised questions concerning the finances of the political network broadly linked with Kissinger Associates Inc. According to it, General Vernon Walters of the State Department (the chief protégé of Henry Kissinger) was, for a long time, employed by Goldsmith. Everything made complete sense.”

She further states how Imran did not allow Tyrian White his universally accepted love child to visit Pakistan, fearing that the Sharif brothers would make a huge political scandal out of it, which would harm his prospects. Her narration of the subject is as follows: “One day, Sahir (her own son) walked into my room and confronted me about Tyrian White (universally accepted as Imran’s love child). I was unprepared for his questioning. Sahir had thought it was a malicious rumour. He’d been defending his stepfather on social media.

“I mumbled something like, ‘I thought you knew already!’ ‘No Mum, how could I know? So, it’s true! You married a man who has a child out of marriage? Doesn’t he say he’s ‘a strong Muslim’? I thought that wasn’t allowed!’

“I had feeble answers. The hypocrisy of talking about Islam and then leading a life away from its principles was clear. But Sahir was more shocked that Imran did not take responsibility for her, especially if it was true and everyone knew it. I tried to explain that he had been young and all over the place; that it was all in the past and he had embraced spirituality.

“Sahir remained unconvinced. I had raised my kids to be responsible and never lie. We were a family unimpressed and unaffected by his fame, so our knowledge on him was limited. All Sahir knew was that this man was famous for cricket and talked about Islam in his speeches. He had grimaced at his cricketing references but appreciated the moral lectures Imran was always giving. Sahir had been kept away from the Pakistani social circle in his adolescence, so he hadn’t yet understood the hypocrisy of it. I sat down and thought ‘I must love this man to have compromised on so much for him’.

“Imran actually spoke about Tyrian very proudly. Apparently, she was the spitting image of his own mother, Shaukat Khanum. He appreciated her for getting her life together despite all she had been through, especially her mother’s passing. Imran used to curse the Sharifs, blaming them for creating the issue. Tyrian could not visit because he feared the Sharifs. He would dream of when he would come into power and it would all be possible. Since that didn’t look likely, I suggested he not wait and just do it discreetly, but he said he couldn’t risk it.

“More than the Sharifs, it was Jemima who was damaging Imran’s politics. She was posting images of herself with Tyrian on Instagram. In one post, she called the youngster her stepdaughter, leaving no doubt in anyone’s mind that Imran was her father. Imran would meet Tyrian at Jemima’s house in London.”

Reham Khan has further amplified Imran’s confession about his other out-of-wedlock children. “After a few weeks of our marriage, as we discussed Tyrian, Imran casually added, ‘You know she isn’t the only one I have’. He grinned mischievously. ‘There are 5 in total, that I know of’. ‘Five what?!’ I gasped. ‘Kids,’ he laughed. ‘What? You have five illegitimate children! How do you know?’ I asked. ‘Well, the mothers told me,’ he said. ‘All White’s?’ ‘No, some are Indians. The eldest is 34 now’. ‘How Imran? Why did the mother not come out with it?’ ‘Because she was over the moon! She had been married for ages and couldn’t get pregnant. She was overjoyed, promised to keep it a secret, and begged to keep it. So I said OK’. ‘And the rest? Why did they never speak?’ I fired at him. There were so many questions in my head. ‘Well, because they were all married and they didn’t want their marriages to be destroyed,’ he said. ‘Does anyone else know?’ I asked, still reeling. ‘Only Jemima does. I told her,’ he replied nonchalantly. I didn’t know what to say. It was done. I was his wife and he was what he was. His lifestyle was so different to that of my social circle. I didn’t know anyone like him or his friends. It was a bizarre life. It was all sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll. I had grown up in a time and a culture where it was not cool to be irresponsible. I didn’t want him to tell me more.”

Reham Khan has claimed that she has written a book about her own life. However, in the present context of elections being held in Pakistan later this month, it is clear what a scorned woman can do to the man who she was married to, though for only ten months. The author, who is a journalist, has a semi-way with words, and thus has sewn together a story which may be largely endorsed from a major section of Pakistani society. After Imran had married Jemima, a journalist had aptly stated, that “His Heart was in Lahore but His Loins were in London”. Reham Khan is clear in the book, whose release also coincides with the imprisonment of Nawaz Sharif, that before casting their vote, the electorate in Pakistan should be better acquainted with Imran Khan than they are at present. She would want the people to believe that “His heart and mind were controlled by the Jews, both in London and in America”.