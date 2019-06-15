Srinagar: The strategically important Zojila tunnel project, connecting Kashmir’s Sonmarg with the Gumri area in Ladakh’s Kargil district, is still caught in the tendering process. This project, which would be Asia’s longest bi-directional tunnel project, holds utmost importance and is considered the lifeline of this region. Senior officials expressed hope of starting work by the next working season. The working season is very limited for the project as it starts in May and can be stretched only till October, if weather permits.

The project was given to M/S IL&FS Transportation Network Limited and it started its execution.

“They completed about 12% of ground work and left the contract,” a senior state official said. According to officials connected to the project, it will take a few months more for finalising the contract as due to the very difficult terrain, not many bidders have come forward to complete the project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the project on 19 May last year, and assured the nation that keeping national security in mind, the project would be completed as soon as possible. Having socio-economic importance for the Ladakh region, all-weather connectivity for this region will be very important to keep a check on China and Pakistan.

Citizens of Ladakh have appealed to the Prime Minister to give priority to this ambitious project.