Do you want to speak to, say Princess Diana or Indira Gandhi or Indian superstar Rajesh Khanna or a loved one who is no longer alive? You may soon be able to do so on a SoulAudio, a device like a phone. You are crazy or something, you may well respond, how can that be possible? Well, that and several other possibilities to be in touch with those who have left for the astral realms are in an advanced stage of development. In the words of Mark Pitstick, Director of The SoulPhone Foundation and an author, clinical psychologist, chiropractic physician, frequent media guest and much else, “Exciting new scientific technology is emerging to allow communicating with our loved ones who have changed worlds. Various SoulPhone® devices are now being researched and developed in the Laboratory for Advances in Consciousness and Health (LACH) at the University of Arizona.

“Gary Schwartz, PhD, the lead researcher, estimates there is a 90-95% chance that the SoulSwitch, a binary indicator allowing “yes” or “no” answers to questions, will be ready in about one year after being funded. Other appliances such as the SoulVideo with video and audio capabilities like Skype and Zoom are estimated to be ready in approximately two years. ”

The fascinating phenomenon of after-death contacts or ADC’s in either a waking or a dreaming state has long been a well documented reality. Such experiences are apparently surprisingly common, with over 75 million Americans experiencing ADCs: 25% of the general population, 66% of widows/widowers and 75% of bereaved parents. Dr. Carl Jung, the celebrated psychiatrist related a personal dream ADC, “Six weeks after his death my father appeared to me in a dream… It was an unforgettable experience, and it forced me for the first time to think about life after death.”

Ancient Indian scriptures offer very explicit details about an afterlife and most religions have always supported the possibility of communication with the departed. The Rev. Dr. Norman Vincent Peale, an American minister known for being a votary of positive thinking, especially through his best-selling book The Power of Positive Thinking stated flatly, “I firmly believe that when you die you will enter immediately into another life. They who have gone before us are alive in one form of life and we in another.” And increasingly, scientific studies too are coming up with startling findings about life after death.

However, there is a difference between ghosts and souls who visit loved ones. Ghosts are in limbo between earth and the spirit world as a result of several possible factors like a desire for revenge, a sudden or violent death, etc., and often exude strong but largely negative or helpless energies. In ADCs by loved ones or other souls who have crossed over to astral realms, the visits are usually brief and the souls exude peaceful energies. Their visits, unless arranged by a spirit medium, are generally voluntary and are motivated by some altruistic purpose or a desire to make a request that means a lot to them. My father for instance, a short while after passing away returned of his own volition to warn me about an orchard contractor who would try to mislead me and told me that earlier contracts signed by him were lying in such and such a drawer and I should confront him with them.

Similarly, on one of her many visits, my mother requested me to give a sari and other things to help a maid who had once worked for us but had fallen on bad days after her husband took to alcohol. Always, there was a desire to help, a higher purpose behind their visits. Of course, there are some souls who don’t want to maintain contact with the living. For example, Victor Zorza, the eminent Kremlinologist with whom I collaborated for several years on a village life column, has made it clear that he doesn’t want to be disturbed and gets quite angry when I try occasionally to contact him. As I’ve written earlier, the last few years have witnessed increasingly greater use of digital communication between living persons and spirits through laptops, mobile phones, etc, all of it engineered, mind you, by the spirits themselves. This is what makes the ongoing development of the SoulPhone and other technologies so significant.

According to website information on the SoulPhone, “The term SoulPhone™ actually refers to a combination of innovative and integrative technologies that are being developed by Dr. Gary E. Schwartz and a team of colleagues affiliated with the Laboratory for Advances in Consciousness and Health at the University of Arizona. This comprehensive research program is funded by a visionary consortium of anonymous donors.” The purpose of this phased program is to develop working prototypes of accurate technologies for communicating with “deceased” person—those in spirit who are very much alive and want to continue relationships with those of us on Earth. “Their purpose is to collaborate with us to advance personal and planetary peace and wellness.” The SoulPhone consists of four major categories of technologies / devices. One, the SoulSwitch, a binary switch which allows spirits to communicate with a human by signaling Yes / No answers. Two, the SoulKeyboard. “When a switch is activated by a spirit, it is equivalent to a key being depressed by a human operator. The result of the key activation is displayed on a computer screen.” Three, the SoulAudio which “will allow those on earth to hear the voice of those on ‘the other side’.” Four, the SoulVideo which “will enable a human to see moving images of spirit beings on a computer or TV screen.”

Phase one of the SoulSwitch Implementation began in 2014 and was completed early in 2017. “Based on a pulsed light / split beam technology that has produced statistically significant results, the ‘proof of concept’ completion of this phase represents a major step forward towards practical soul communications.” So get ready folks, to soon be in touch with souls in the astral world. Whether certain souls will want to be on your call list or indeed, will want to respond to you is a different matter. But certainly, technological soul communication will establish a meaningful, multi-dimensional communication channel between earth and the astral world. “Hello, is that the astral world? May I please speak to….”