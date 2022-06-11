Mukund Kaushal has always been a phenomenal officer and is perhaps amongst a very few from the Indian Police Service who superannuated as a full-fledged Secretary (Internal Security) to the government. Most IPS officers have been designated as special secretaries which effectively implies that they do not directly report to the Minister but do so through the Secretary of the concerned ministry.

Known for his exceptional man-management skills, Kaushal figures as one of the most renowned Police Commissioners Delhi has seen. His handling of the sensitive situation which emerged in the aftermath of the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya has been praised by one and all.

While communal riots broke out in almost every major town, the walled city of Delhi remained peaceful; Kaushal personally monitored the situation and gave clear cut instructions to the then DCP (Central) Purshottam Aggarwal ensuring that there was peace and calm. However, there was a flare-up in the trans-Yamuna area, which was controlled in no time after he himself provided the much-needed counsel to the East District DCP.

The distinguished officer has recently penned his memoirs, “Sailing on My Own Compass: A Policeman’s Diary”, wherein he talks about how he learnt from every sensitive situation which came in his way during his long and illustrious career. The testimony to his popularity and prowess was there for all to see during the launch of the book on a Sunday morning at the India International Centre, where the hall was packed with his friends, admirers and former colleagues.

The unusual aspect of the manner in which the Delhi Police had conducted itself in December 1992 was that 34 Privilege Motions were moved in Parliament against various officers and personnel. Anyone in Kaushal’s place would have been rattled by the summons by the Privilege Committee where the Police Commissioner appeared alone and accepted full responsibility for the actions of each and every one of his men. This had never happened before and the Privilege Motions were dropped, to everyone’s surprise.

Another highlight of his career was when he acted on a complaint against Kanti Desai, son of then Prime Minister Morarji Desai in the late 1970s. While his superiors feared the worst for him, Desai took his side and endorsed his action.

This was not the only time when Kaushal had to face the Prime Minister directly. During P.V. Narasimha Rao’s regime, a matter concerning the transfer of the Jama Masjid SHO was flagged by the Home Ministry which asked him to take suitable action against Inspector Ved Pal Rathi. Kaushal stood his ground and when the PM spoke to him, he defended his SHO. Finally, Rao asked him to transfer Rathi to an equally sensitive position in the walled city to resolve the matter.

Kaushal was also at the forefront of the investigation of the sensational Harshad Mehta case and it was his meticulous supervision and guidance which led to the real facts and truth to come out. He was applauded for this by the PM himself who also mentioned him in his own memoirs, years later.

Having covered him very closely during my own career as a crime reporter and later as the City Editor of both the Times of India and Hindustan Times, I could perceive why he was such a revered and practical officer. His style of functioning was unique and he recognized the fact that those who had come to the IPS after serving as DANIP officers had more field experience than the IPS direct recruits.

The result was that while the real “A” team of his tenure comprised Ram Asrey Tewari, P.R.S. Brar, Maxwell Pereira, Qamar Ahmed and Asad Farooqui, he never allowed the impression to emerge that his other trusted colleagues such as V.N. Singh, S. Ramakrishna and others were in any way wanting. That was also the time when his management of the media was also commendable and if a poll would have been held regarding the most popular police officer, he would certainly have come right on top.

As the IGP of Goa, Kaushal won high praise for the successful exposition of the relics of St. Francis Xavier and later when he was in the Railway Protection Force and the Central Reserve Police Force, his contribution for the welfare of the jawans made him one of the most endeared officers. His approach was always pragmatic and humane and he rarely acted harshly against any of his junior colleagues and preferred to advise them to take the right course instead.

Delhi Police has had luminaries as its Commissioners and Ved Marwah is perhaps the tallest of them so far as his contributions are concerned. However, Kaushal’s image has been larger than life since he always managed to deliver on the ground. Police rivalries like those in every profession are famous but he moved on after burying the hatchet and forgetting things.

Kaushal’s softer and humane side is also depicted in the book where he at past midnight helped a family whose car had broken down on the Willingdon Crescent to be dropped home since he feared that they could have been robbed at that unearthly hour. There are other anecdotes—one regarding the rehabilitation of rehriwalas who were sought to be displaced but got a permanent place thanks to his efforts, stands out. Multiple books by police officers have come out and many of them are immensely readable. However, Kaushal’s book should be there in every police training facility. Between us.