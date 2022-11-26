There is a problem in almost every joint family between a mother-in-law and a daughter-in-law. But this is not a real problem. The problem lies in the underlying psychological condition. One particular way of thinking can be solved by another particular way of thinking.

For instance, if a daughter lies down in the presence of her mother, it will be regarded as something natural. But if a daughter-in-law lies down in the presence of her mother-in-law, she will be regarded as being disrespectful. Problems thus arise, due to this way of thinking, which basically results from the fact that while the mother-in-law does not regard her daughter-in-law as her real daughter, neither does the daughter-in-law regard her mother-in-law as her real mother. If they both were to change their way of thinking, there would be an atmosphere of love and peace in the family, and problems would never arise.

The law of nature made by God is such that, every daughter will become a daughter-in-law, and every mother a mother-in-law. Therefore, every woman must cooperate with this system, as anyone failing to do so would be disobedient to her Creator. These problems cannot simply be treated as existing between human beings; they are between man and his Creator. For this reason, the solution suggested should be taken seriously, so as not to invoke God’s wrath. Angering another man is like angering a human being like oneself, but angering God would be like asking for collision with the entire universe! Who can prevail over the entire universe?