Suman knows it is possible to grow and flourish as a child of God even amid crisis, and therefore, along with the Psalmist, she exclaims, “It is good to praise the Lord and make music to your name, O Most High” (Ps. 92:1). Praising God means more than just making a statement of words, it involves living in ways consistent with God’s character of holy love revealed in Jesus Christ.

As a child of God, Suman, along with the psalmist, rejoices not only because God is a loving and faithful Father but also because God‘s works are great and His wisdom is profound! (v.4). Is this our experience as well?

Many a time, we insult God’s name when we call ourselves children of God and live in ways that violate God’s holy nature.

At the same time, one can worship in the house of the Lord for protection and exploit others through deceit, injustice, or abusive power thereby denying that God is just and loves all. It is good to praise God with both our lips and our lives.

Suman has truly experienced that God strengthens her and grants her favour and blessings at home and in the workplace. Once we become aware of God’s presence and power working in our lives, we live a life of victory and reject a wayward lifestyle. Can we say with King David, “I have hidden your word in my heart that I might not sin against you (Ps. 119:11)? Are we filled with the Spirit daily so that we experience God’s guidance regarding the path we should pursue?

When the Word of God dwells in us richly and the Spirit leads us, we become resilient and lead a victorious life in Christ.

We thrive and flourish even in harsh and difficult conditions, amid life’s storms and tempests, and this makes our life distinctive to a watching world! Suman’s life radiates peace and joy which is an overflow of God’s indwelling Spirit.