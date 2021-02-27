What a shock will it be for a man to realize that his activities on earth have amounted to nothing! People take pride in asserting themselves, but they would do better to pride themselves on their humility. They seek to justify their errors, but they would do better to admit them. They have been given tongues with which to praise God, but they praise humans instead. They have been imbued with the emotions of love and fear to offer to God, but they offer them to other objects instead. True virtue lies in being kind to the weak, but they ignore the weak and hail the mighty. They would do better to delve into the silent world of meanings, but they prefer to engage in noisy, worthless pursuits. Progress lies in being able to criticize oneself, but one never cease to criticize others.

They were expected to consider worldly wealth as worthless, but they have striven after it relentlessly as if it were the source of all goodness.

Today people agonize over the cruelties and injustice perpetrated by others. What will become of them when they are forced to admit to the cruelties and injustice perpetrated by themselves? People have taken shelter in objects other than God and think that they have gained a firm footing in life. By accumulating worldly amenities, they feel sure that they have all they need to succeed in both worlds. People unendingly compile lists of others’ wrongdoings. What will become of them when they learn that all the mistakes they have made have been observed by the angels of God and that they will be confronted with the entire list on the day of reckoning? People have set up their standards about what is right and what is wrong, and when they come up to these self-made standards, they think they are genuinely in the right. How shocked will they be when they learn that only those were in the right who came up to the standard set by God!

Man is living in a fool’s paradise of his own making, but the Resurrection will shatter all his dreams. Then only those who take refuge in His mercy will be saved.