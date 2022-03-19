Lent is a forty-day period for believers to reflect, repent and renew their life in Christ Jesus. There are many pictures of the relationship between God and His people, and one of them that Jesus spoke about in John fifteen is the image of the vine and branch, which emphasizes complete dependence and the need for constant connection. As Jesus was about to be crucified, resurrected and depart from His disciples, this was a vital encouragement. Jesus is the true Vine, and we must remain connected to Him to bear fruit for God.

Just as gardening requires the plotting of land, weeding out what’s unnecessary and constant nurturing to boost growth, abiding in Jesus Christ is essential to lead a fruitful life that blesses others. God lifts the unproductive branches off the ground so that they get more sunlight and bear better fruit. God also trims offshoots to strengthen the branch to bear more fruit. Sometimes maximum fruitfulness requires an all-embracing pruning. As the Holy Spirit convicts, there could be areas in our personal, family, social and economic lifestyle where the lamp of God’s Word points to areas of concern. Let’s not harden our hearts but repent and seek restoration with God and others.

Remember that deadwood is worse than fruitlessness, for it may carry disease. God takes action to remove the deadwood while disciplining the believer’s life so that it is directed to love and serve others with utter devotion. We should welcome pruning to grow into Christlikeness than become fruitless and be cut off from the Vine.

The Word of God is a cleansing agent. It condemns sin, inspires holiness, promotes growth as it purges and fills us with the Spirit and empowers us to gain victory over sin. Jesus continues to wash His people through the Word (Eph. 5:26). As we undergo the pruning process this season of Lent, let us remain fruitful and pliable, conditioned for further service.