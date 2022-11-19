We should often pray to God, just like king David did, “I will watch my ways and keep my tongue from sin; I will put a muzzle on my mouth while in the presence of the wicked” (Psalm 39:1).

We should seek God’s help in not speaking foolishly or sinfully. Our words can be misunderstood and misused by listeners. And we indeed feel the pressure when intense feelings within us are kept silent. A muzzle for our mouths, however, is not a solution that is easy to implement.

As James tells us, it is easier to tame a wild animal than to tame the tongue. No human can accomplish taming one’s tongue; God alone is sufficient to help us (James 3:7-8). Many of us take pride in our ability to speak our minds. Is speaking our mind an area where we need to exercise self-control? Are we speaking words that are building others up, or are we agents of tearing people down? Like David, we should not express our fears and doubts before the wicked but pour them out before God. And seek from God, specifically, the wisdom to know our life’s shortness and frailty.

Though life is very short, a great deal may be done. Our Lord Jesus Christ, in three years, saved the world. And Jesus’ disciples have shown self-sacrificial love in suffering humanity.

Jesus taught us though life on earth is short, the only real meaning of life is found by abiding in Him, in our relationship with our heavenly Father. Many walk about like a shadow living a life with no substance. They are busy in vain things and are blind to eternal things.

The next time you find yourself about to have an outburst, why not follow David’s example and pour out your heart to God and ask for His help? He is ever willing to hear our hearts and is an ever-present help in trouble.