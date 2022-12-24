Abu Hurayrah has narrated a saying of the Prophet Muhammad regarding family life in these words:

“No believing husband should have negative feelings for a believing wife. For if he does not like one of her traits, he may like other of her traits.” (Sahih Muslim)

The truth is that no man or woman is the embodiment of all good qualities. It is a law of nature that if one has some particular good qualities, he will be lacking in another department. For instance, we often see that one who is blessed with outward beauty usually lacks inward beauty; while one who is not so physically well endowed tends to have a beautiful soul.

It is the tendency of man to look at the negative aspects of people rather than their positive aspects. This is a destructive tendency, which comes in the way of good relationships. But if we focus more on the positive aspects rather than the negative ones, we can form healthy relationships. And if we do so, we will find that our life partner is the best partner we can ever find!

God did not create any man or woman inferior. They were perfect by creation. It is our perception which is at fault, and which makes us regard some people as inferior, and some as superior. If we were to realize this, there would be no mutual ill-feeling and we would be able to build our lives in the way God wants us to.