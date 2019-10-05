Today Democrats have no identity in the nationalistic politics of the US. They have no chance to win 2020.

Honesty is the best politics in the world of social media. When people forget that, they prepare for an ignominious exit, which is going to happen in 2020 to Nancy Pelosi, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Bernie Sanders, Jo Biden, Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal.

Bernie Sanders is the socialist leader of the United States. Needless to say that his policies have energised the Wahhabis, leftist academia and unions to a large group of Democrats in US politics. However, other mainstream Americans detest his socialistic politics based around unions. Most of the Democrat voter base comes from unions and other minority groups. Muslims are one of the largest support bases of Bernie, but the Jewish people, Hindus and Sikhs are moving away from the Democrats. In recent times Democrats have given public statements against India, particularly against Hindus. They have been very vocal against the Howdy, Modi! event in Houston and even arranged buses of Pakistani Muslims to try and sabotage the event. On the removal of Article 370 as well, the Democrats have led the charge against the BJP government in India.

Democrats have gone completely pro-Wahhabi in the US, almost akin to the Indian National Congress in India. Democrats are supporting Palestine over Israel, Democrats are playing race politics, also pursuing an ultra feminist policy, which usually doesn’t appeal to mainstream American.

Many Indian American candidates such as Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal are facing revolt from Indian Americans over their support to the Pakistani caucus and their opposition to the India’s decision to remove Article 370.

Money from Qatar has played a big role in the transition of the Democrats towards the CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations) agenda in the US. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, the Muslim Brotherhood faces of the Democrats, have destroyed the Democrats’ status as a national party. The Republicans have taken a leap forward, and a huge jump in their fundraising campaign is testimony to that. The impeachment drama by the Democrats has further eroded their credibility in front of educated Americans. The impeachment drama was funded by CAIR and ISNA (Islamic Society of North America) with Qatari money.

Globalization is dead and nationalism is on the rise. Americans prefer nationalism over globalism. They also don’t want to be ruled by refugees. Any candidate who represents the goals of Islamists and ultra leftist candidates are getting exposed. Media houses such as the Washington Post and New York Times are considered to be part of this group.

The narrative of Democrat-controlled media houses such as CNN, MSNBC, etc., will make people believe that the Democrats are winning but it is just for gullible voters to donate to the Democrats and no other party. Today Democrats have no identity in the nationalistic politics of the US. Needless to say, social media has brought nationalism before any -ism globally. The leftist owners may have never thought of this possibility ever. For them media, academia and the politician were a powerful combination to get electoral victory, but no more .

To summarise, Democrats have no chance to win 2020.