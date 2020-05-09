It is essential that man should have within his reach, a super formula for life’s management. God provides just such a formula—a complete principle for life’s management. Human beings enjoy freedom. They take decisions about their actions oftheir own free will. Now the question arises as to how to keep man on the right course, how to make him consistently disciplined in his behavior.

Experience shows that the pressure of society is limited, if not totally ineffective. There are so many loopholes in law that it is not difficult for wrongdoers to find a way out. The truth is that for the attainment of disciplined behavior, it is essential for one to be convinced of the existence of a power far superior to himself. There can be only one being of this nature and that is God. Belief in God functions at two levels at the same time. On the one hand, man finds in God a guardian who is aware of all his activities and who has unlimited power to chastise him. It is not possible for man to escape God’s chastisement. Belief in God compels man to steadfastly adopt a proper attitude in all situations, privately as well as publicly. Only then can he save himself from the wrath of God. Another point is that belief in God is a storehouse of limitless hope. Man can lead his life in this world with the conviction that if he incurs any loss because of treading the path of truth, or if he suffers from any other adversity, he will be able to endure it. The concept of a living and powerful God is necessarily accompanied by the concept of accountability. Moreover, this gives him the conviction of receiving God’s reward if he adheres to the right path at all costs and in all situations. The concept of God provides man with an ideology in which loss is turned to gain and adversity brings good tidings. It is therefore submission to God that is the only way of life for both man and the universe.

