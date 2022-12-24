Hindus have worshipped the sun always, and not without reason. Interestingly, the puranas depict the sun as Adityas (plural). Some depict them as five in number and some as six. The sons of Aditi and Kashyap Rishi are known as Adityas. If we take them as six, then they are the six seasons of two months. When counted as five, they are 1) Sheet, 2) Vasant, 3) Greeshma 4) Varsha, and 5) Sharad. Vishnu Purana has listed 12 Adityas, these being the 12 months. Each Aditya is named according to what his powers at play.

1. Indra: Depicted as having unlimited authority over the indriyas (senses). He dynamises them.

2. Dhata: The creator of the world. Astronomically true.

3. Perjanya: Controller of the rains and clouds. How true! Has the power to soothe temperatures and rain down life infusing water.

4. Tvashta: Giver of life to vegetation. We all know the dependence of plants on the sun for growth and sustenance.

5. Pusha: That which lends nutrition to vegetation through energy giving rays. From this name etymologically we have the words poshan and paushtik .

6. Aryaman: It is him alone who creates our cycle of night and day.

7. Bhaga: Has the power to give energy to the body and various organs. It expresses as consciousness to dynamise living beings.

8. Vivaswan: He expresses as heat (agni) externally and as the digestive fire in our stomach.

9. Vishnu: Surprisingly yes. The Lord says in the tenth chapter of the Gita “among the Adityas I am Vishnu”. Acting as the sustainer, the “palanhar”.

10. Varun: Symbolises water in the human body. Water is also caused by the sun and is the basis of life in Nature.

11. Mitra: It’s a true friend, year after year an old, trusted, unfailing friend.

Prarthna Saran, President Chinmaya Mission Delhi.